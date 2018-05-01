NFL doles out four more international practice squaders

Getty Images

As the NFL continues to try to build its international brand, they continue to dole out a few players to hang around teams for a year to build interest.

The league announced that eight teams will carry international players on their practice squads this year, with each team in the AFC North getting a player and the NFC South teams bringing theirs back from last season.

The name of the bunch is Moritz Böhringer, who has been allocated to the Bengals. He was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, after a standout career with the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League. He spent the 2016 season on their practice squad.

Other players include German Football League fullback Christopher Ezeala (Ravens), former British American Football League defensive back Tigie Sankoh (Browns) and former English professional rugby player/tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson (Steelers). Tight end Alex Gray (Falcons), defensive end Alex Jenkins (Saints), linebacker Eric Nzeocha (Buccaneers), and defensive end Efe Obada (Panthers) return for another year as well.

They can’t be promoted to the active roster (such that they would), so it’s an extra body for coaches and a marketing opportunity for the league.