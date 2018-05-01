Rams sign five undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Rams signed five free agents, including three receivers, on Tuesday.

USC receiver Steven Mitchell had an injury-plagued college career, but he started seven games last season and finished third on the team with 41 catches for 644 yards last season in earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Southeastern receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M before transferring to Kansas, where he was dismissed after two seasons. He finished his college career catching 60 passes for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns, all single-season Southeastern records.

Georgia Tech receiver Ricky Jeune played in an option offense and caught only 74 passes for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

The Rams also signed San Jose State guard Jeremiah Kolone and Weber State defensive tackle McKay Murphy.