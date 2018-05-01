Ravens claim Kai Nacua off waivers

Getty Images

The Browns made some space for rookies this week by waiving three players.

One of those three found a new home on Tuesday. The Ravens announced that they have claimed defensive back Kai Nacua and added him to their 90-man roster.

Nacua played in every game for the Browns last season after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He made three starts at safety, played 139 special teams snaps and finished the year with 14 tackles.

With Tony Jefferson and Eric Weddle still on hand at safety, Nacua will vie for a reserve/special teams role with Baltimore. Sixth-round pick DeShon Elliott will be among the players competing with Nacua for playing time.