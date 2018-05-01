Report: 49ers not expected to use fifth-year option on Laken Tomlinson

Getty Images

It became pretty clear when word surfaced that the 49ers had picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Arik Armstead that they weren’t going to do the same with Laken Tomlinson.

Indeed, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports that the 49ers are not expected to exercise the 2019 option on the offensive guard. The team has until Thursday to make a final decision, and the team can rescind the option before going into effect next year, barring injury.

But Tomlinson would cost the 49ers $9.6 million for the 2019 season, and he has yet to live up to being the 28th overall pick in 2015.

The Lions traded him to the 49ers for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Tomlinson, 26, started 15 games at left guard for the 49ers last season.