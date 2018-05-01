Report: Broncos not expected to exercise option on Shane Ray’s deal

Getty Images

While Shane Ray expected the Broncos to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract, it doesn’t appear they will after drafting Bradley Chubb.

Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports the Broncos are not expected to pick up the $9.23 million option on Ray’s contract for 2019. Ray is scheduled to make $1.68 million this season and would become a free agent in 2019 without an extension.

The Broncos have until Thursday to make a decision on the option, which is guaranteed only for injury and can be otherwise rescinded.

Denver used the fifth overall pick on Chubb, who plays Ray’s position. Ray played only eight games last season because of a wrist injury, and he made 16 tackles and a sack.