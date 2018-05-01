Report: J.T. Barrett to sign with Saints

Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t deemed worthy of a draft pick by any of the league’s 32 teams, but it appears he’s found a place to start his NFL career as a free agent.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Barrett will sign with the Saints. Ohio State previously announced that he would try out for the team at their rookie minicamp and the Colts also had plans to bring Barrett in for a look that will now be scrapped.

Barrett had a redshirt season in 2013 and took over as the Buckeyes’ starter the next year after an injury to Braxton Miller, who now plays wide receiver for the Texans. An injury late that season brought Cardale Jones, currently with the Chargers, into the mix, but Barrett returned to the lineup before the 2015 season was out and remained there the last two years.

Tom Savage and Taysom Hill are the backup options already on hand in New Orleans.