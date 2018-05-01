Report: Russ Brandon “deceitful” when confronted about inappropriate relationships

Getty Images

More details are emerging regarding the abrupt resignation of Bills and Sabres president Russ Brandon. And the details help explain why Brandon is suddenly out after 20 years in Buffalo.

Tim Graham of the Buffalo News reports that Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula informed Brandon on Friday that an internal investigation was being conducted regarding allegations of inappropriate relationships with female employees. Per Graham, Brandon denied any such relationships when confronted by Kim Pegula. The international investigation showed, according to Graham, that Brandon “was deceitful about that and other job-related issues that were uncovered.”

It’s unclear whether this is the end of it, or whether the NFL will conduct its own investigation. In theory, Brandon could end up seeking employment with another NFL team. It would make sense for the league to come to its own conclusion as to whether Brandon did what he was accused of doing, and whether he was indeed deceitful when faced with the facts.

For many employers, lack of truthfulness in connection with an internal investigation provides independent grounds for termination, regardless of whether the underlying allegations can be substantiated.