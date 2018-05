AP

Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc, Howard Eskin of 94 WIP reports.

Jernigan will not take part in the team’s offseason program but is expected to make a full recovery, per Eskin.

Jernigan, 25, started 15 games last season and made 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Ravens drafted him in the second round in 2014 before trading him to the Eagles a year ago. Philadelphia signed him to a four-year, $48 million contract extension in November.