Russ Brandon resigns from Bills

Russ Brandon, the president of the Buffalo Bills, the Buffalo Sabres, and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, has resigned. Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula announced the development on Tuesday.

Via Tim Graham of the Buffalo News, the move comes after an internal investigation regarding Brandon’s workplace behavior and allegations of personal misconduct.

Brandon worked for the Yankees and thereafter the then-Florida Marlins before joining the Bills in 1997. He essentially ran the team in the final years of founder Ralph Wilson’s life, and Brandon steered the franchise through the search for a new owner. The Pegulas were sufficiently impressed to keep him around — and to expand his influence into their hockey operation.

Some have suggested that Brandon won’t be out of work for long. However, the internal investigation and what it uncovered complicates his future prospects.