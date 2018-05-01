Sam Bradford sent Josh Rosen a text, promising to be “an open book”

Getty Images

Sam Bradford didn’t wait long to welcome Josh Rosen to the Cardinals. The team’s veteran quarterback sent a text message to the 10th overall pick the morning after the Cardinals selected Rosen.

The exchange was chronicled in the Cardinals’ documentary, “Flight Plan,” which the team website teased Tuesday. Rosen and his parents and agent were on their way to the Cardinals’ Tempe facility Friday when Rosen received the text from Bradford.

“Sam just texted me. Bradford,” Rosen tells his agent, Ryan Williams.

Rosen read the text out loud.

“He said, ‘Josh, what’s up, man? Welcome to Arizona,’” Rosen reads. “‘Just wanted to let you know that I look forward to playing with you. I’ll be an open book, so if you ever need anything or have any questions, feel free to ask. Hope all is well.’”

Rosen texted back.

Bradford likely is the bridge in Arizona, holding the job until Rosen is ready.

“First and foremost, I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” Rosen said at his introductory press conference. “It’s team before everything. . . . I’m going to compete my butt off every single day, but then again, I’m not going to be the guy that comes in and thinks he’s the man from Day 1. It’s a long process, and you’ve got to earn it.”