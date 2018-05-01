Shad Khan wants the Super Bowl at Wembley Stadium

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is attempting to complete a purchase of Wembley Stadium, England’s marquee “football” field, and he wants to put the NFL’s marquee game there.

Khan told the BBC that if he owns Wembley he’s going to push for the biggest events in the world to be there, which for British fans first and foremost means a World Cup final, but would also include the Super Bowl.

“Our role would be to provide a world-class venue,” Khan said. “Wembley is a great stadium and you want to get it configured to hold Super Bowl and World Cup finals.”

The NFL would undoubtedly alienate some American fans by moving the Super Bowl overseas. But would having the sport’s biggest event in London attract enough international fans to justify the move? It appears that Khan thinks it could work, and given how seriously the NFL has taken the prospects of building a bigger fan base in London, he may have some support within the league office.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Shad Khan wants the Super Bowl at Wembley Stadium

  4. Once the fans of this league realize that they are not the league’s customers but the product they monetize instead, the better off you will be. No one cares about your feelings on these matters.

    Nothing will change until you say ‘enough’. I haven’t watched a game in two years and it had been wonderful.

  5. Moving the Super Bowl to (let alone playing regular season games in) London? Yeah, that makes a lot of sense considering the abject failure of NFL Europe.

    As a reciprocal gesture, how about moving the world cricket or rugby championship games to the U.S.? I’m sure that’ll be equally as popular.

  8. You almost wonder if they’re intentionally trying to drive away fans now.

    Bring on the XFL.

  11. The NFL would undoubtedly alienate some American fans by moving the Super Bowl overseas.

    Those who can afford to go to the Super Bowl probably have no issue with the cost and travel of it being overseas.

    That said, it *would* be odd to host America’s biggest game in another country. But I’m not gonna threaten to boycott the league over it, like many will.

  12. The game is so Corporate now. It’s not like Mom Dad and the kids are loading up the station wagon to head out to the Super Bowl. Self titled “Celebrities and Stars” along with CEO’ and Millionaires can attend in person no matter where it’s played. I’ll stay in my recliner and watch it in 4K Glory.

  15. Do they really think people in the US are going to spend money traveling to London to watch the Super Bowl ? Wembley Stadium is OLD – it’s like playing the Super Bowl at old Foxborough Stadium.

  16. I understand wanting to grow your product

    But the Super Bowl is damn near a holiday for a good chunk of Americans

    Taking it away from us will only drive away more fans and that is the exact opposite of what the NFL needs right now

  20. In general I don’t mind the games in England.

    However the league is busily extorting multiple billion dollar palaces from the taxpayers here in the US which they can easily afford to build themselves. Now they have the funds to outright buy a 1.4 billion dollar stadium overseas and want to move the premier game of the year there?

    This is a level of greed that is so disgusting to me. They should be ashamed of themselves but instead just keep doing everything they can to rip off US taxpayers and fans.

  22. tonyzendejas says:
    May 1, 2018 at 9:34 am
    The NFL would undoubtedly alienate some American fans by moving the Super Bowl overseas.

    Those who can afford to go to the Super Bowl probably have no issue with the cost and travel of it being overseas.

    —-

    Oh no. Yes they would. Trust me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!