Shad Khan wants the Super Bowl at Wembley Stadium

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is attempting to complete a purchase of Wembley Stadium, England’s marquee “football” field, and he wants to put the NFL’s marquee game there.

Khan told the BBC that if he owns Wembley he’s going to push for the biggest events in the world to be there, which for British fans first and foremost means a World Cup final, but would also include the Super Bowl.

“Our role would be to provide a world-class venue,” Khan said. “Wembley is a great stadium and you want to get it configured to hold Super Bowl and World Cup finals.”

The NFL would undoubtedly alienate some American fans by moving the Super Bowl overseas. But would having the sport’s biggest event in London attract enough international fans to justify the move? It appears that Khan thinks it could work, and given how seriously the NFL has taken the prospects of building a bigger fan base in London, he may have some support within the league office.