Simmie Cobbs among undrafted additions in Washington

Getty Images

Wide receiver Simmie Cobbs was one of 37 underclassmen who went undrafted after declaring for the NFL Draft, which means he’ll be trying to carve out an NFL career via the free agent track.

Cobbs will get his first chance to make it as a pro in Washington. The league’s transaction report brings word that he was one of four undrafted free agents to sign with the team on Monday.

Cobbs had 72 catches for 841 yards and eight touchdowns at Indiana last year and he went over 1,000 receiving yards during his freshman season, but missed the entire 2016 season with an ankle injury.

The Redskins also signed North Carolina State linebacker Jerod Fernandez, San Diego State wide receiver Mikah Holder and Southern defensive back Danny Johnson.