Super Bowl, relocated team continue to be the NFL’s London carrots

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

From time to time, someone connected to the NFL dangles the possibility of a team moving to London and/or the Super Bowl being loaned there. The chances of either happening continue to be slim.

Relocation presents a variety of issues, from travel to competitive. Staging a Super Bowl in any country other than the United States carries with it a much more important conundrum: The exportation of our dominant sports event to another country.

Nearly all fans won’t like it. Most fans will hate it. Even though it will look no different on TV — and even though 99.99999 percent of fans will experience it that way regardless of where it’s played — the notion of taking the Super Bowl to any city other than a city in the U.S. of A. won’t go over well with the people who provide the vast majority of the ticket sales, TV ratings, and everything else that goes along with being a fan/customer of the NFL.

But that doesn’t stop people like Jaguars owner Shad Khan from discussing the possibility of playing the Super Bowl in London. Because the possibility of a Super Bowl coming to London will do nothing to reduce interest in pro football in a country where the NFL hopes to become more and more prevalent.

So the league will continue to dangle that carrot, because it will only help the league rake in the cheddar.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Super Bowl, relocated team continue to be the NFL’s London carrots

  1. Keep in mind that a 7:30 PM Super Bowl London time would start at 11:30 AM on the west coast. The 9-hour pregame show and its associated revenue would be dead. A Super Bowl that isn’t airing in prime time would not be worth as much to the networks so they could not be expected to pay as much for it. Ads might even go for less. It ain’t gonna happen.

  2. Kahn wants another home Super Bowl and he knows his best chance of getting one would be in London because Lord knows they’ll never make the mistake again by having it in Jacksonville.

  4. Even though it will look no different on TV — and even though 99.99999 percent of fans will experience it that way regardless of where it’s played
    ———-
    Youre wrong, Florio. I think the west coast will have to watch it at like at like 10 in the morning. Part of the Superbowl experience is eating supper, snacks, preparing food all day, doing things leading up to that night. So the whole routine would be gone, unless you’re planning on eating supper at 8 in the morning. Such a stupid idea. Leave the Superbowl and the NFL in north America.

  5. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; us Brits don’t want a franchise here, nor do we want the Super Bowl. The vast majority of NFL fans over here aren’t stupid enough to think it will work. The Super Bowl would work, sure, but we’re also not stupid enough to want to take the most important game away from the States, where it belongs.

  9. Super Bowl should be hosted in only the following cities and just keep this rotation:

    New Orleans, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, and Arizona.

    New Orleans should get it every two years and rotate the rest in.

    From the bars to the restaurants, to the hotels, New Orleans knows how to pull off big events and keep the party going.

  10. Khan can host a World Cup soccer deal at Wembley, so he doesn’t need a Super Bowl.

    I think all Super Bowls should be played in an NFL stadium, period.

    Yes, I said NFL stadium, not a college stadium.

    This is the NFL.

  11. People get upset if the Super Bowl is played in a cold weather city in America… they’ll lose their minds if it’s played outside the United States. I’ve been to two, Indy & Miami – and the event is much, much more than the game on the field. Keep it in America.

  12. dirtdawg53 says:
    It’s more likely the SB will be in London, Ontario than it is in London, England. As in “not ever”.
    – – – – – – – – – –
    I’m in London, Ontario all the time. Great city.

  14. Part of the Superbowl experience is eating supper, snacks, preparing food all day, doing things leading up to that night. So the whole routine would be gone, unless you’re planning on eating supper at 8 in the morning. Such a stupid idea. Leave the Superbowl and the NFL in north America.
    ————————————————————

    Textbook example of “I need to get a life”
    It’s a football game.

  16. stexan says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    Part of the Superbowl experience is eating supper, snacks, preparing food all day, doing things leading up to that night. So the whole routine would be gone, unless you’re planning on eating supper at 8 in the morning. Such a stupid idea. Leave the Superbowl and the NFL in north America.
    ————————————————————

    Textbook example of “I need to get a life”
    It’s a football game.
    ——–
    Textbook example of “my team sucks so I’ll take my anger out on the internet.” Like you said, its a football game.

  17. Anyone ever been to London in early February? Freezing cold and rainy on a good day. No way it happens.

    Stop trying to push the game in other countries. Next England will try and jam cricket and croquet down your throats.

  18. I learned long ago to never underestimate Goodell’s efforts to undermine pro football. He absolutely could schedule a Super Bowl in London, or at 3 am in Beijing. In fact I am concerned about giving him more ideas.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!