Super Bowl, relocated team continue to be the NFL’s London carrots

Getty Images

From time to time, someone connected to the NFL dangles the possibility of a team moving to London and/or the Super Bowl being loaned there. The chances of either happening continue to be slim.

Relocation presents a variety of issues, from travel to competitive. Staging a Super Bowl in any country other than the United States carries with it a much more important conundrum: The exportation of our dominant sports event to another country.

Nearly all fans won’t like it. Most fans will hate it. Even though it will look no different on TV — and even though 99.99999 percent of fans will experience it that way regardless of where it’s played — the notion of taking the Super Bowl to any city other than a city in the U.S. of A. won’t go over well with the people who provide the vast majority of the ticket sales, TV ratings, and everything else that goes along with being a fan/customer of the NFL.

But that doesn’t stop people like Jaguars owner Shad Khan from discussing the possibility of playing the Super Bowl in London. Because the possibility of a Super Bowl coming to London will do nothing to reduce interest in pro football in a country where the NFL hopes to become more and more prevalent.

So the league will continue to dangle that carrot, because it will only help the league rake in the cheddar.