Teddy Bridgewater “healthy” and throwing, Mike Maccagnan says

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan declared Teddy Bridgewater “healthy” during an appearance on WFAN 660 on Tuesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Maccagnan said the quarterback threw Tuesday as the Jets began phase 2 of the offseason program.

Bridgewater, 25, has played only nine snaps the past two seasons after a non-contact knee injury kept him out of the entire 2016 season and part of last season.

He signed with the Jets in the offseason, but his one-year contract guarantees him only $500,000.

Thus, Bridgewater’s spot on the roster is tenuous at best after the Jets drafted Sam Darnold with the third overall pick.