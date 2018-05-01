Terence Newman says this will be his final season

Getty Images

Terence Newman is no Tom Brady.

One season in his 40s is enough for him.

The veteran cornerback, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Vikings yesterday, said during a conference call that his 16th season was going to mark his farewell.

“I think this will be my last year no matter what happens,’’ Newman said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Newman will turn 40 in September, and will be the oldest active defensive player in the league.

“After 15 years, I’ve soaked as much as I can in,” he said. “It’s been a heck of a ride. I understand when it’s time for me. I’m not going to put an onus on doing anything special.”

Simply walking on the field counts as something special, since he’s been playing since he was the fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft. The fifth pick in this year’s draft, Bradley Chubb, was 7 years old when that happened.

Newman joined the Vikings in 2015, and has also played with the Cowboys and Bengals, working with coach Mike Zimmer at both stops along the way.