Texans hire James Liipfert as college scouting director

Getty Images

The New England pipeline to Houston is flowing again.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are hiring Patriots national scout James Liipfert as their new director of college scouting.

Liipfert has been with the Patriots the last nine seasons, which means he worked alongside Texans head coach Bill O’Brien there. Liipfert began there as a scouting assistant in 2009.

The Texans under new General Manager Brian Gaine are making changes to the scouting department after the draft, with college scouting director Jon Carr joining assistant G.M. Jimmy Raye III and assistant director of college scouting Mike Martin on the way out.