To schedule a visit, McDaniels told Mayfield’s camp Patriots might trade up

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
Today’s surprising news that the Patriots discussed trading up to the second overall pick to draft Baker Mayfield apparently started with the Patriots wanting to bring Mayfield in for a visit.

According to The Athletic, the Patriots had been trying to get a visit with Mayfield scheduled, but Mayfield repeatedly declined to schedule a meeting because he didn’t think there was any way he would fall to No. 23, which was the Patriots’ first pick. But Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told a member of Mayfield’s camp that the Patriots were considering a trade way up to No. 2, and that’s why Mayfield agreed to meet with the Patriots.

Does that mean the Patriots weren’t really all that serious about moving up, but they had to show serious interest to get Mayfield to meet with them? Perhaps. It seems awfully unlikely that the Patriots really would have moved all the way up to No. 2, given that it would have required them to give up both of their first-round picks, both of their second-round picks and more.

But if the Patriots weren’t legitimately high on Mayfield they probably wouldn’t have bothered, even if a trade up to No. 2 was never in the cards. It has become clear in the last week that NFL personnel people were higher on Mayfield than a lot of people on the outside realized. The Browns weren’t the only team that thought he was the best player in the draft.

  4. so this means ne was going to consider doing it? lol!!!!

    so the pats’ extreme due dilligence now equals “pats were considering trading up”

    lol!!!!!

  11. So, does Mayfield not know that trades are possible in the draft process? What an ass for declining a meeting request from ANY team in the NFL just because you don’t think you’ll be available at their pick. What a piece of work.

    Good luck working at the Factory of Sadness – it’s usually a lifetime/career ending appointment.

  13. In regards to the first comment, I guessing Bill Belichick would have been managing any trade related activities and setting up possible visits. I’m guessing you are new to football.

  16. imadirtyskunk says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Typical McDaniels: bait and switch

    ===================

    More like – Typical Patriots: Due diligence

    It’s perfectly possible that the Patriots were seriously considering him if the opportunity arose. This was just their way of making an evaluation happen, and beyond that you can never predict what will happen once the draft starts.

  18. I once told a salesman at a new car dealer that I was thinking of buying a new car so that I could test drive a new car.
    But here’s the thing, I wasn’t actually prepared to buy a new car financially right away, I was just preparing for what I might get as a used-car three years later.

  19. They obviously would not trade up to #2 unless they get a good look at Baker Mayfield. Besides, they also have to be sure that the Brownies will not pick him because otherwise it would be an expensive trade up for nothing.

  20. The Pats tend to bring in anyone they think will be a future leader for any team they may see down the road. Pats > you.

  21. McDaniels is like the Sarah Huckabee Sanders of the Patriots….Lie lies Lies yea!!

  22. no problem with this move. get as much intel on the player as you can. who knows what happens in the future. patriots have a history of working out players in the draft, even though they will be off the board when the pats select. Then 3-4 years later they trade for said player for a 4th/5th/6th/7th round pick, when the guy is entering a contract year and has under performed or wasn’t a good system fit (see Danny Shelton). also, to assume the pats are the only team doing this is foolish.

  23. The difference is that Mayfield didn’t just go ahead and hold a press conference to say that the Patriots were trading up to draft him. He’s been in the league for a week and is already smarter than the Colts.

  24. jerruhjones says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Browns win, Pats lose.

    ———–
    Lol

    The last time the Browns won a playoff game, Belichick was their coach. Since then, the Pats have gone to 7 Superbowls.

    But yeh, they really “got us” that time in the draft, when they had the first overall pick after going 0-16 and the Pats went to the Superbowl… Got us GOOD!

  25. Looks like they made the right decision to keep McDaniels. His bald faced lying will make sure the Patriot way continues as we know it…

  26. The Pats were never going to trade up that far. They were just doing their due diligence in case Mayfield fell down to a pick the Pats could more affordably trade up to.

  27. jerruhjones says:

    Browns win, Pats lose.

    ——————-

    They really should enjoy this singular moment while it lasts.

  28. Trade to 2? No way. Trade to 15 or so, if he fell and they really liked him? Possible.

  29. They would have traded up if the Browns had selected Barkley. Everyone knew the Jets were enamored with Mayfield at #3 and thought that’s where he would land. The Browns and Dorsey played it close to the vest. They got the guy they wanted all along in Mayfield (after the Allen smokescreen)… the Giants got the guy they wanted all along with Barkley (they RACED to the podium with their card and didn’t even consider a trade offer)… the Jets had to take their second choice. The Pats would have entertained the idea of trading to #2 if the Browns had selected anyone other than Mayfield.

  30. Aye, due dilligence. What if draft had gone differently and Pats, be it Mayfield or any other high prospect, hadn’t visited with the guy? You salty haters all scream whatever the Pats do.

  31. terripet says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Brady must be crying to Kraft
    ____________________________________

    Something unlikely that you can only speculate about.
    As opposed to you crying about Brady and the Pats which is something we can always count on

  32. Typical slime from McDaniels. This guy would lie to his mother for a nickel. Nah, he do it for nothing. We have seen the proof he cant tell the truth and doesn’t stick to his word.

  33. tim8450 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    I once told a salesman at a new car dealer that I was thinking of buying a new car so that I could test drive a new car.
    But here’s the thing, I wasn’t actually prepared to buy a new car financially right away, I was just preparing for what I might get as a used-car three years later.

    ————————————

    THIS. The Pats look forward to letting Mayfield back up a decrepit 46 year old Tom Brady after Baker gets a couple of seasons in with the Tiger-Cats. (Ya know, after his inevitable implosion with the Browns.)

  34. tim8450 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    I once told a salesman at a new car dealer that I was thinking of buying a new car so that I could test drive a new car.
    But here’s the thing, I wasn’t actually prepared to buy a new car financially right away, I was just preparing for what I might get as a used-car three years later.
    ——————————————–
    Hey Timmy, you were at a Hyundai dealer when you pulled that garbage. Had you gone to Mercedes Benz you would have been directed to delivery/loading dock area.

  36. .
    It’s possible that the Patriots could have cobbled together a combination of current players and draft picks to move up to #2. However, it was more likely that they were interested in him I’d he fell into the #7 pick where Tampa willingly traded out so the Bills could snag Josh Allen. With all the pre-draft chaos surrounding the opening picks, it was good business to interview all the top prospects who might fall.
    .

  37. tim8450 says:May 1, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    “The last time the Browns won a playoff game, Belichick was their coach. Since then, the Pats have gone to 7 Superbowls.”

    =====================

    The Pats went to 8 Super Bowls. Super Bowl is TWO words. I get your point though.

  38. “Indy doesn’t seem like the lying, lead-you-on type that would promise something to their fans before they had a signed contract.”

    @mrbiggstuff, fixed your statement for you.

  41. Because of his attitude maybe he could have fallen to 12th or something… then they could have pounced on a trade up. Not necessarily that they would trade up to #2.

  42. Hasn’t this irrelevant since the second the Browns picked him # 1 overall? It didn’t happen, so what does it matter now? I’m not upset about it…I just don’t get the relevance. Slow news day?

  43. directdriver says:

    May 1, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    tim8450 says:May 1, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    “The last time the Browns won a playoff game, Belichick was their coach. Since then, the Pats have gone to 7 Superbowls.”

    =====================

    The Pats went to 8 Super Bowls. Super Bowl is TWO words. I get your point though.

    ==================

    Pats actually have been to 9 SB’s with Belichick on staff since his Browns days.

  44. They didnt have enough picks to trade up to #2. Maybe if Mayfield fell to 10 or below.

  45. directdriver says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    tim8450 says:May 1, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    “The last time the Browns won a playoff game, Belichick was their coach. Since then, the Pats have gone to 7 Superbowls.”
    =====================
    The Pats went to 8 Super Bowls. Super Bowl is TWO words. I get your point though.

    —————-

    I don’t know if we need to be correcting people’s spaces now do we? Super Bowl probably should be one word.

  46. disqus11111 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    Typical slime from McDaniels. This guy would lie to his mother for a nickel. Nah, he do it for nothing. We have seen the proof he cant tell the truth and doesn’t stick to his word.

    ——————-

    Come on now, you’ve lied to your mother before. Admit it.

  47. superpunky5 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:18 pm
    Maybe the Browns finally got it right Mayfield might be the real deal.

    ————–

    I am a firm believer that the Browns have to be good sooner or later… Too much talent. I do think they need a better head coach though, and they can certainly attract one now and maybe move Hue into the office somewhere. Given the right coaching they should be in a position to compete for the division for at least the next 5-7 years.

