Tony Romo on Jason Witten: It’s a tough decision

Getty Images

The circumstances aren’t exactly the same, but Tony Romo has some idea about the decision that his former Cowboys teammate Jason Witten is wrestling with right now.

Romo had been released by the Cowboys before he walked away from life as an active player in order to become part of CBS’ top broadcast team last year while Witten has a contract in place with the team to go with offers to make the move to TV as well. Romo doesn’t know which way Witten will go, but he does think that the toughest part of walking away would be the lack of a Super Bowl ring.

“It’s very difficult. I think that’s the biggest challenge walking away is that you didn’t accomplish the ultimate goal that you set out for,” Romo said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s something that’s hard. I don’t think you ever really – that’s never something you’re OK with. I just think you have to make choices with where you’re at in life and what’s going on around you. Your family at your side, they’re a big part of those decisions that you make. I think that you could chase that thing forever and it might be the next year, but it might be 10 years away. It’s tough decision.”

Romo will make it to a Super Bowl with CBS this year and we will likely know soon whether there’s any chance that he’ll be calling Witten’s name during the proceedings.