Trey Quinn: I’m the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant ever

Getty Images

When Washington ended the 2018 NFL draft by selecting SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn, it made him this year’s Mr. Irrelevant. But Quinn doesn’t sound too keen on that name.

Quinn led the NCAA with an average of 8.8 receptions per game last season, he holds the all-time national high school record for career receiving yards, and he once threw a no-hitter in the Little League World Series. He thinks that all makes him very relevant.

“It’s the most ironic name for me,” Quinn told KPLC. “I went through my career and I set every record that I stepped foot in at every place. I think I might be the most relevant, irrelevant ever. I have a chip on my shoulder. Everybody’s going to see it.”

Quinn also has some experience returning punts, and his best chance of making an NFL roster is likely to prove he can contribute on special teams. He thinks he has what it takes to prove that there shouldn’t have been 255 other players chosen before him.