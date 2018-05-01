Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

What can the Bills expect from this year’s draft picks as rookies?

The Dolphins still have a need at defensive tackle.

The Patriots have shown a fondness for players from the University of Georgia recently.

Jets S Jamal Adams is looking forward to playing against Josh Allen.

Assigning winners and losers of the Ravens draft.

Bengals LB Malik Jefferson got a lot of pizza by going with the 78th overall pick.

What do Browns rookies need to know about the franchise?

A look at what QB Mason Rudolph‘s Steelers future might hold.

New Texans S Justin Reid is impressed by the highways in Houston.

What changes to the depth chart will the Colts make after the draft?

Tanner Lee is eager to show the Jaguars he can play quarterback in the NFL.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota met fans at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Did the Broncos err by not drafting a quarterback?

The Chiefs didn’t go into the draft expecting to focus on defense.

Hunter Henry is officially the man at tight end for the Chargers.

The Raiders hope they upgraded their interior pass rush in the draft.

Outlining the Cowboys’ hopes for Tavon Austin‘s role in their offense.

The Giants expect LB Lorenzo Carter will boost their pass rush.

How will the Eagles turn a rugby player into a football player?

Did the Redskins draft picks help them keep pace in the NFC East?

LB Roquan Smith is on track for a major role in the Bears defense.

A positive review of the Lions’ late draft picks.

The Packers made a change on the quarterback depth chart.

The Vikings made a pair of moves to hold onto cornerbacks.

The Falcons have reviewed their draft grades.

How will the addition of two rookies impact the Panthers secondary?

The Saints drafted two players who made big position changes in college.

Former Buccaneers RB Mike James hopes to see medical marijuana in the NFL.

Vegas is not bullish on the Cardinals.

Said Rams third-round T Joseph Noteboom of Andrew Whitworth, ” I’m excited. I’m going to take in everything he’s telling me.”

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is pulling for the Sharks in the NHL playoffs.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin was honored for his community work.