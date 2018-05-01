Vadal Alexander suspended four games for PED violation

Getty Images

The Raiders took two offensive tackles in the draft and that make the competition for spots on the 53-man roster tighter at the position in the coming months.

That could be bad news for Vadal Alexander, who didn’t do anything to help his chances of making the team again this year by getting suspended. The team announced that Alexander has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Alexander, a 2016 seventh-round pick, played 24 games and made nine starts for the Raiders the last two years.

Alexander is able to practice with the team this offseason and play in the preseason before starting his suspension. He will be eligible to return to the roster after a September 30 game against the Browns.