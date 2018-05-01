Which veterans are in danger after the draft?

Getty Images

Plenty of veteran players hate the draft. For them, the draft brings a fresh crop of young players who may end up taking their jobs.

Based on this year’s draft, which veterans are in grave danger? That was the subject of Tuesday’s PFT Live draft.

Check out the choices below, and then chime in with your thoughts on where we were right and where we were wrong. As if you need to be encouraged on the latter.

