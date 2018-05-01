Will McClay: Dez Bryant was inconsistent, couldn’t win one-on-one

Getty Images

Dez Bryant remains unsigned more than two weeks after the Cowboys released him. The receiver turned down an offer from the Ravens, and no other team publicly has expressed interest in him.

Cowboys scouting chief Will McClay essentially admitted Bryant’s play didn’t match the $12.5 million base and $16.5 million salary cap number Bryant’s contract called for in 2018. Bryant has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, and he has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game.

Speaking for the first time since Bryant’s departure, McClay’s comments on ESPN 103.3 matched a report from early last month that the Cowboys believe Bryant no longer is the same player he was when they signed him to a five-year, $70 million contract in the 2015 offseason.

“It was a collective deal,” McClay said of Bryant’s release, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The [inability] to win one-on-one, to win downfield. There was inconsistency as well as some huge things in his play. So what’s best moving forward for Dez Bryant the Cowboys, we just made that decision. It’s a production-based business.”