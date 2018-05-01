Will McClay’s assessment of Dez Bryant won’t soothe hard feelings

Getty Images

The rancor had seemed to die down between receiver Dez Bryant and his former team. And there’s now a chance it’s been stirred up again.

Cowboys exec Will McClay provided an unnecessarily candid assessment of Bryant’s diminished skills, one that won’t help Dez get a new team — and that will make Dez even more determined to muster whatever his remaining skills will allow in order to punish the Cowboys wherever and whenever he can.

With no teams showing significant interest in Bryant, maybe he eventually decides to take the veteran minimum simply to prove his Dallas doubters wrong. And maybe, if he’s willing to play for the minimum, other currently uninterested teams in the NFC East suddenly will become very interested.

Regardless of whether (and where) Bryant finds a team, a frank explanation of how and why Dez no longer has it serves no purpose for the Cowboys. If he truly no longer has it, that will become clear in 2018. If he still does, the Cowboys will look bad, and Dez will be feeling pretty good.