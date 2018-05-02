49ers canceled workout with Mike McGlinchey to keep their interest quiet

Getty Images

The 49ers knew early in the draft process that they liked offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, whom they chose with the ninth overall pick. But they didn’t want any other team to know, because they feared someone might trade ahead of them.

So the 49ers were very quiet about their interest in McGlinchey, including canceling what had been a scheduled workout with him in an effort not to make it appear to other teams that they were considering him at No. 9. General Manager John Lynch said the 49ers knew they liked McGlinchey from studying his film and didn’t think a workout or personal visit was going to change that evaluation.

“He wasn’t going to change much by bringing him in, so that was a guy we decided, ‘Hey, let’s lay under the radar,'” Lynch said, via ESPN. “We did that for good reason. And then I would tell you, from the combine, you know, closer to the draft, our feelings for him only got stronger, so we’re glad that we chose to not bring him in. So we just didn’t want anything out there that he was the guy we were interested in.”

Among the people who didn’t know the 49ers were interested in McGlinchey was McGlinchey.

“I had no idea,” McGlinchey said. “It’s definitely a shock, but [I’m] absolutely thrilled to be a part of the San Francisco 49ers organization.”

The 49ers are thrilled, too, and they can finally say so publicly.