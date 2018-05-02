A.J. Green: “There’s no real beef” with Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

One of the most memorable moments from the 2017 season came when the always-unflappable A.J. Green was decidedly flapped by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey got under Green’s skin, and officials sent both to the showers.

Green downplayed the existence of any lingering hard feelings during a recent visit to PFT Live.

“There’s no real beef,” Green said. “There’s no real beef off the field. There’s just two competitors. Got in the heat of the moment. Stuff happens. When you’re playing, it’s sports man. You know, tempers go crazy sometimes, and sometimes you can’t control emotions. I couldn’t control mine that day. [I’ve] got to do a better job of that.”

Green insisted he’ll never let that happen again. Since the Jaguars and Bengals aren’t scheduled to play this season, Green won’t have to deal with Ramsey. Not that Green would shy away from a rematch.

“Whenever that time comes, I’ll be ready for it,” Green said.

Ramsey will be, too. Along with the rest of us. Who knows? Maybe it will happen in the 2018 postseason.