Adjustments will make kickoffs “much more of a punt play”

Getty Images

Owners will vote on several significant changes to the kickoff at their May meetings as the league seeks to make the play safer.

Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the changes, which came largely at the recommendation of special teams coaches who participated in the league’s two-day safety summit, would make kickoffs “much more of a punt play,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

The NFL seeks to reduce the space and speed of the collisions on kickoffs, which produced 71 concussions between 2015-17, according to McKay.

According to Seifert, the changes include: Coverage teams would lose the 5-yard head start they previously had;

five players required to align on each side of the kicker; elimination of all wedge blocks, including two-man double teams; eight of the 11 return team members would be lined up within 15 yards of the restraining line, with blocking prohibited within those 15 yards; and elimination of pre-kick motion.

Onside kick rules would remain mostly the same.

“I would be surprised if we don’t make some progress on this play,” McKay said. “The changes that you are going to look at will have a positive impact.”

So kickoffs received a reprieve for 2018, but it is clear the changes will have to make the play safer for kickoffs to remain a part of the game long term.