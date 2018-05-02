Bears won’t pick up Kevin White option

Getty Images

The Bears still have hopes for Kevin White.

They’re just not going to spend that much money on those hopes.

According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, the Bears won’t be picking up the wide receiver’s $13.9 million option for 2019.

That seems like a prudent move, since White has mostly been injured, and injury is the only thing the option is guaranteed for.

The former No. 7 overall pick has played five of a possible 48 games in his three pro seasons, and the Bears stacked in options at the position over him this year. They’ll still give him a chance to contribute, but he’s now in the mix with free agent pickups Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and second-round pick Anthony Miller.

If White somehow stays healthy and has a breakout season, he could cash in as a free agent next spring, but there’s little reason to expect that.