Bengals won’t pick up Cedric Ogbuehi’s option

Teams need to make decisions on whether to exercise fifth-year options on 2015 first-round draft picks before Thursday and Bengals tackle Cedric Ogbuehi won’t be getting his picked up.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Bengals have opted not to go that route. The option, which is guaranteed for injury only, would set Ogbuehi up to make $9.625 million for the 2019 season.

Ogbuehi was the 21st overall pick in the 2015 draft and rode the bench as a rookie before taking over at right tackle in 2016. He started 12 games and ended the year on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He moved to the left side last year after Andrew Whitworth left as a free agent, but his play on both sides did little to suggest he’s a long-term answer.

If that should change this season, Ogbuehi will hit the open market next March with a shot to land a longer and/or more lucrative contract but will need to winning a starting job before that’s something to think about.