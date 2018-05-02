Brian Gaine, Bill O’Brien laud Texans synergy after Gaine’s first draft in Houston

AP

When Brian Gaine was hired as the new General Manager of the Houston Texans in January, Gaine spoke glowingly about how he and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien were “philosophically aligned” in terms of their vision for how to construct and a run a football operation.

The NFL Draft provided one of the early opportunities for that joint philosophy to be put on display as the franchise moves forward without Rick Smith running the show. Smith took a leave of absence in January to help tend to his cancer-stricken wife.

While there had seemed to be a bit of a chasm between Smith and O’Brien with football operations, Gaine and O’Brien seem to be off on the right foot.

“Everybody coming together, working together hand-in-hand to achieve the best results. But, I would describe it as a great team effort,” Gaine said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

“Bill spends a lot of time evaluating the players, too. We had the head start with the Senior Bowl, of course, with our coaches coaching in the game. To Bill’s credit, he spends a lot of time evaluating the players, watching the tape, but as well as the coaches. Bill then [builds a] consensus with his coaching staff and then the two of us come together and we blend our vision for the player, the prospect.”

The Texans didn’t have a pick until the third round as traded to acquire Deshaun Watson and dump Brock Osweiler left them without first- or second-round selections.

The previous relationship was described as “toxic” and “dysfunctional” between Smith and O’Brien toward the end of last season. Smith stepping aside has allowed for the head coach and G.M. to work together with joint investment in the direction of the team.

“We have a lot of the same philosophy as to how to build a football culture, a football team. We believe in the same things,” O’Brien said. “There’s a lot of common language that we use and we talk all the time. We communicate really well.”

If things really were as poor between Smith and O’Brien as it appears, the change appears to have significantly lessened tensions within the team at the very least. Now it’s up to Gaine and O’Brien to turn their shared vision into a success on the field. They’re quite happy with how things have gone so far.