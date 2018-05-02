Browns claim Jermaine Grace off waivers from Colts

Getty Images

The Browns claimed linebacker Jermaine Grace off waivers from the Colts, the team announced Wednesday.

Grace is entering his second NFL season out of the University of Miami. He originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Grace, 24, appeared in 11 games and made three special-teams tackles last season.

He appeared in six games with the Colts and five games with the Falcons. He played 78 special teams snaps with the Falcons but none on defense, and 69 special teams snaps with the Colts but none on defense.