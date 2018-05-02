Browns keep making deals, send Randall Telfer to KC

Getty Images

The Browns’ revolving door continues to spin well after the draft.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns are trading tight end Randall Telfer to the Chiefs for LB Dadi Nicolas.

Primarily a blocker, the Browns are clearing way for David Njoku in an offense with more weapons than in recent years. The former sixth-round pick from Southern Cal has five catches in two seasons, after missing his rookie season with a foot injury.

Nicolas, a former sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech, spent last year on the physically unable to perform list because of a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in January.