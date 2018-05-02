Carson Wentz pledges $500,000 for sports facility in Haiti

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has visited Haiti multiple times and wants to do something to improve life in the most impoverished country in the Western Hemisphere. He’s hoping a significant donation will help.

Wentz announced on Twitter that he’s matching up to $500,000 in donations to build a sports complex that is being planned in Haiti.

The complex will have 10 soccer fields, two indoor basketball courts, six outdoor basketball courts, 5,000 shaded seat track and field, dormitories for 200 people, locker rooms and a community park with Wi-Fi, a play space and lighting.

After a visit to Haiti last year, Wentz said, “I felt called that I needed to go serve and find a way, and get myself out there, get out of my comfort zone.”