Case Keenum makes immediate impression on Emmanuel Sanders

For the first time in three years, the Broncos won’t have a quarterback competition. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders likes it that way.

“This is the first time in two or three years that I’m not standing up here talking about a quarterback debate,” Sanders told reporters on Wednesday. “I remember when I got out here, I went out to the team store and I saw Case Keenum jerseys. I was like, ‘Thank God, I don’t have to deal with that again.’ Case is our guy. We can go from there. We can work our butts off, try to gain chemistry and try to put up points.”

Sanders already has given Keenum the seal of approval.

“He’s a leader,” Sanders said. “Every single pass that he’s thrown so far — I wouldn’t say every single — but a majority of the passes, 95 percent or 98 percent, have been there. He’s confident in himself. He’s one of those guys that when he steps into the huddle, he’s that leader. You don’t have to second guess what his thought process is. We’re going to complete this ball. We’re going to keep the ball moving. I’m liking what I’m seeing from him so far.”

The situation allows Keenum to establish the right type of chemistry with the starter now, without having to wait until late August to find out who it is.

“You can sit back and say we’re all professional football players and you’ve got to deal with that situation, but at the same time, obviously you can’t gain the same chemistry,” Sanders said. “You don’t have the same mindset. You have to talk to two different quarterbacks. When you’re going into individual routes, you have to go to one guy and then go with the next guy. You don’t really gain that chemistry. You’re not maximizing the opportunity. Now we’re maximizing the opportunity, and hopefully it pays off.”

Sanders also hopes that extra attention to conditioning in the offseason pays off in September

“One thing my mentality is that I feel like I want to be the most conditioned team in the NFL next year, and I feel like if we’re the most conditioned team that in the fourth quarter it’s going to pay off,” Sanders said. “Be able to take advantage of this altitude. I can see it in guys just trying to get in shape and trying to get their conditioning up. When guys are messing up, guys are going back and getting seconds. It has that 2014 feel where guys are flying all over the field and want to be good and want to be successful.”

Going back to 2014 would be good for the Broncos. Going back to 2015 would be even better; that’s when they won the Super Bowl.