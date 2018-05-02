Chargers pick up option on Melvin Gordon

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t add any depth at running back until the seventh round, but they added a year to Melvin Gordon‘s contract.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Chargers have picked up the fifth-year option on Gordon’s rookie deal.

That guarantees Gordon’s salary for 2019 (against injury), and gives the Chargers some cost-certainty at the position where he again figures to get most of the work.

Gordon hasn’t averaged 4.0 yards per carry yet in his career, but he had 1,105 rushing yards and 476 receiving yards last year. He also had a combined 12 touchdowns, and the Chargers haven’t given much reason to think he’ll continue to get most of the carries.

The Chargers chose Northwestern running back Justin Jackson in the seventh round, and Gordon’s primary backup last year was undrafted rookie Austin Ekeler.