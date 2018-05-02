Chiefs won’t pick up option on Cameron Erving

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive lineman Cameron Erving may not be guaranteed a roster spot this year.

So it’s probably no surprise they’re not looking to attach a large number to his contract.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Chiefs aren’t going to use the fifth-year option for 2019 on Erving.

He was originally a first-round pick of the Browns, but was traded to the Chiefs last year for a fifth-rounder.

He started four games last year and is a solid contributor because he can play all five positions, but it didn’t make sense to guarantee his 2019 salary (for injury).