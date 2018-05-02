“Complicated situation” results in resignation of Panthers defensive backs coach

Getty Images

A strange year for the Panthers is getting even stranger.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller abruptly resigned on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera called it a “complicated situation.”

Fuller joined the ream in 2013, becoming defensive backs coach in 2017, after Steve Wilks replaced Sean McDermott as defensive coordinator.

A fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2001, Fuller played for Seattle, Green Bay, and Carolina. He has coached with the Raiders, Packers and Titans.