Darren Sproles expects “to be Darren Sproles” again

Darren Sproles said his recovery from a torn ACL and broken arm is on track, and the running back expects to return to form in 2018.

“I’m going to be Darren Sproles,” he said, via Dave Spadaro of the team website.

Sproles, who this week signed a one-year deal to return to the Eagles, was injured in Week 3 last season. He describes his feelings as “pissed” as he headed to the locker room.

He was rehabbing and considering the future when his 8-year-old daughter Devyn had a heart-to-heart with Sproles.

“She said to me, ‘You have to play one more year.’ That really hit home with me,” Sproles said. “From that point on, I knew what I was doing to do. Before that, I wasn’t so sure.

“I just couldn’t end it that way.”

Sproles, who turns 35 next month, made the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons from 2014-16. He has 3,366 rushing yards, 4,656 receiving yards and 11,142 return yards in his 13-year career.

Other teams were interested in Sproles, but he chose to spend a fifth season in Philadelphia.

“I feel great. Everything has been great,” Sproles said. “My recovery is right where I want it to be. I’m excited to be back. I had interest from other teams, but I knew that I wanted to come back to the Eagles. We have something special here.”