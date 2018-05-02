David Caldwell pleased to be out of the Top 5, hoping to draft at No. 32

Getty Images

The Jaguars had a Top 5 draft pick for six straight years. This year was different, and they liked it that way.

Last week was David Caldwell’s sixth draft as the G.M. of the Jaguars, but it was a very different experience because they were picking 29th. Caldwell is happy to be coming off an AFC Championship Game appearance and hoping to draft even later next year.

“It was actually very enjoyable,” he said. “The goal is to get to No. 32 and we’re getting closer and closer.”

When you’re picking 29th, there are more possibilities for players to be chosen ahead of you, and Caldwell said he had a pretty good idea of who would be remaining on the board when the Jaguars’ pick came up. Caldwell said he does look at mock drafts, which rarely get picks exactly right but often put players in the correct general range.

“There is some validity to those,” Caldwell said. “It’s a good baseline for some checks and balances.”

Once No. 29 came up, Caldwell took defensive tackle Taven Bryan. Although the defensive front isn’t necessarily a need for the Jaguars, Caldwell said Bryan will play plenty of snaps this year.

“There’s a lot more to come from him,” Caldwell said. “He’s big, he’s physical, he’s got excellent quickness off the ball, he uses his hands really well and he can be very disruptive in our defense.”

Perhaps Bryan can help the Jaguars earn the 32nd pick in next year’s draft.