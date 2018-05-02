Devonta Freeman making progress with knee injury

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman may not be 100 percent healthy now, but he feels good about the progress he’s made this offseason.

Freeman injured the posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee in the regular season finale, and played through it in postseason games against the Rams and Eagles.

“I’m able to do a lot of things that I couldn’t do back in January, February,” Freeman said, via Vaughn McClure. “Running, cutting, sprinting — getting a little stronger. . . . Making hard cuts; sprinting a little faster. The progress is getting better and better each day. So I’m just going along with the program.”

Freeman didn’t have surgery to correct the damage, and said he just wanted to “continue to get better” leading up to training camp and the regular season.

“I just want to take it one day at a time,” he said. “I had a performance I didn’t like [last] season. My mindset is I can never let that happen again. With that being said, just being 100 percent healthy is everything because I want to be free. I want to be full-go all the time. I don’t want to be slowing down because of no nagging injury or I’m injured trying to go and I know I can’t go.”

Freeman scored a massive contract last summer but had a down season by his standards, finishing with 865 rushing yards and 317 receiving yards and eight combined touchdowns. He missed two games with a concussion.