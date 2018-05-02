Dolphins don’t pick up Stephone Anthony’s 2019 option

Getty Images

The decisions about 2019 contract options for 2015 first-round picks are in and the final result finds that 20 of the 32 picks had their options exercised this offseason.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, one of the 12 that didn’t is Dolphins linebacker Stephone Anthony. Anthony is now set for unrestricted free agency after the 2018 season unless he signs a new deal with Miami before hitting the open market.

Anthony was initially drafted by the Saints with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 draft, but was traded to the Dolphins for a 2018 fifth-round pick. That pick wound up as No. 147 overall and property of the Rams, who used it to select linebacker Micah Kiser.

Anthony had 15 tackles in eight games for the Dolphins last season. He’ll try for better results this year in hopes of setting himself up for another contract.