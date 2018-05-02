Eagles head coach Doug Pederson writing memoir “Fearless” due out in August

Getty Images

Doug Pederson can add “author” to his resume right behind “Super Bowl winning head coach.”

The former NFL quarterback and head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles is writing a memoir chronicling his career as a backup quarterback, assistant coach and the Eagles’ journey to their first Super Bowl title in February.

Pederson is writing the book with NFL writer Dan Pompei. “Fearless” is due out on August 28.

Pederson told the Associated Press in a statement that he always considered himself an “underdog.” The Eagles certainly grabbed onto that mantra last season, sporting “underdog” masks for playoff games after the team was mostly written off following the loss of Carson Wentz to an ACL injury in December.