Eagles sign Markus Wheaton

Getty Images

The Eagles signed a former Bears wide receiver to a one-year deal last offseason and bringing Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia paid off for the team.

Markus Wheaton won’t be expected to have the same kind of impact as Jeffery, but he’ll also get a chance to continue his career with the Eagles. The team announced on Tuesday that Wheaton has signed a one-year deal with the team.

There were no financial terms announced, but it’s sure to be less lucrative than what Wheaton stood to make in the second year of the two-year, $11 million deal he signed with the Bears in 2017. Wheaton flopped for the Bears, catching just three passes for 51 yards in 11 appearances before being released earlier this offseason.

Wheaton had more success in some of his four seasons with the Bears, but will need playing time to match those years and it will be far from guaranteed with Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins on the depth chart already.