Eli Manning wasn’t sure of his Giants future before draft

Getty Images

In hindsight, there were plenty of signs that the Giants were taking running back Saquon Barkley and not a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

But Giants quarterback Eli Manning admitted he didn’t know what his future held going into the process.

During an interview on WFAN, the 37-year-old Manning said he tried to not let it overwhelm him.

“For the first time ever, I didn’t know what the future held,” he said, via the New York Daily News. “I tried not to overthink it and draw conclusions off information I didn’t know. Just had to say, ‘Hey, I have to be positive through the season, offseason, and just work out and be ready for whatever is thrown at me.’

“Obviously, I was very excited to hear news from Mr. Gettleman and Mr. Mara they wanted me back. I work extremely hard to keep my job and when you almost lose something it makes you appreciate it even more. That’s certainly the case here.”

Had the Giants invested in a quarterback with that pick, it would have started a clock that might have had a year or two, or perhaps much less time. But they made a conscious decision to build around him for the two years left on his contract, assembling what could be a very productive offense.

“It’s easy to get excited about your own paper team — that’s the guys you have on your roster — and that’s just because of the playmakers,” he said. “Look at Odell [Beckham], Saquon, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, those are all guys who have played in games and made big plays for us. You go in with a new left tackle, some offensive linemen, so on paper there’s a lot of playmakers, now it’s just a matter of us coming together as a team.”

He also said he hoped that the Beckham headlines would subside with time. His star receiver has reported to the offseason conditioning work, entering the final year of his contract. That may be kicking the can down the road, but for the moment, Manning’s still the guy in charge of the can.