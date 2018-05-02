Ereck Flowers hires Drew Rosenhaus

Getty Images

Giants tackle Ereck Flowers went without an agent for his first three years in the NFL, but he’s opted for a different approach as his fourth year unfolds.

Flowers has hired Drew Rosenhaus to represent him at a moment when he is not attending the team’s offseason program after a rough 2017 season and a move to right tackle after the Giants signed Nate Solder. There were multiple reports about a desire to trade Flowers leading up to the draft, but didn’t get an offer to their liking.

“Really the only comment is I have a good relationship with the organization, and I will be speaking with them soon about Ereck,” Rosenhaus said, via the New York Post.

The Giants are on the hook for Flowers’ entire $4.5 million-plus cap hit this year, so it wasn’t a great surprise to hear they plan to keep him rather than cut him without getting anything in return. Rosenhaus could work to get the Giants to change that plan in a way Flowers couldn’t do on his own or at least serve as a conduit that works through the strained lines of communication that currently exist between team and player.