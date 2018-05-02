Ereck Flowers hires Drew Rosenhaus

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

Giants tackle Ereck Flowers went without an agent for his first three years in the NFL, but he’s opted for a different approach as his fourth year unfolds.

Flowers has hired Drew Rosenhaus to represent him at a moment when he is not attending the team’s offseason program after a rough 2017 season and a move to right tackle after the Giants signed Nate Solder. There were multiple reports about a desire to trade Flowers leading up to the draft, but didn’t get an offer to their liking.

“Really the only comment is I have a good relationship with the organization, and I will be speaking with them soon about Ereck,” Rosenhaus said, via the New York Post.

The Giants are on the hook for Flowers’ entire $4.5 million-plus cap hit this year, so it wasn’t a great surprise to hear they plan to keep him rather than cut him without getting anything in return. Rosenhaus could work to get the Giants to change that plan in a way Flowers couldn’t do on his own or at least serve as a conduit that works through the strained lines of communication that currently exist between team and player.

4 responses to “Ereck Flowers hires Drew Rosenhaus

  1. It’s tempting to save that commission money but there’s a reason why the agents get paid.

  4. All the big time 1st round draft picks were moved to Guard, except Ogbuechi who struggled at RT and didn’t do so hot replacing Whitworth. The other porjected 1st rounder, La’el Collins was an UDFA (we all know why) never played Tackle either.

    They ALL would have failed as the Giants LT.

    He got beat up playing out of position by the players and the media. Everyone single one of the guys was over-drafted (minus Collins, who would have been a good 2nd round Guard pick), including Scherff.

    That’s what Rosenhaus is going to say. I would think he would be SMART enough, or experienced enough to know this and point it out.

    Am I the only one who remembers that the 2015 Tackles all played G except Flowers?

    Let him play Guard and give him a fresh start. Either with the Giants or let him go.

    He never had a chance, since he was obviously overmatched from Day 1. Maybe he has the physical talent and not the mental make-up, IDK. All I know is he is not quick enough to pass protect the edge. THAT should have been obvious going up against JPP in practice. Yet they sent him out there week after week.

