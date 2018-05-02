Eric Reid files collusion grievance against NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

The two men who were at the forefront of the anthem protests now each have collusion grievances against the NFL.

Free-agent safety Eric Reid has filed a collusion grievance, seven weeks to the day after becoming a free agent.

Said the NFL Players Association in announcing the grievance: “Our union is aware that Eric Reid and his legal representatives filed a collusion claim, which will be heard through the arbitration process as spelled out in our Collective Bargaining Agreement. Our union supports Eric and we are considering other legal options to pursue.”

The development isn’t a surprise. And Reid’s argument will be similar if not identical to the argument previously made by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.  Put simply, they’ll both contend that the NFL’s teams adopted a coordinated approach to the shunning of players who were deemed to be “bad for business” because of their role in the anthem protests.

Some believe it’s perfectly legitimate to reject players who have protested in the past or who may protest in the future. This overlooks the reality that the NFL has given players the right to protest, that the NFL confirmed the existence of the right to protest after the phenomenon emerged in 2016, and that the NFL reiterated the existence of the right after President Trump’s comments made the issue a major national subject of debate in 2017.

But even if it’s permissible to shun players for exercising rights given to them by the NFL, it’s not permissible for teams to coordinate when it comes to deciding whether to hire or not hire players. It’s not permissible for teams to coordinate as to any employment issue.

Reid’s free-agency experience consisted of a visit to the Bengals. As PFT reported at the time, owner Mike Brown sought a commitment from Reid that he wouldn’t protest during the anthem, but Reid declined to provide one. Reid thereafter did not receive an offer.

The fact that Reid’s grievance follows Kaepernick’s means that Reid will have access to the same evidence generated in Kaepernick’s case, especially since both men are represented by Mark Geragos. Now that the group of players using the legal process to push back against the NFL’s position has doubled, it’s impossible to rule out other players who believed that they are being damaged as part of a coordinated effort by the league to shun them doing the same.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Eric Reid files collusion grievance against NFL

  1. Is he any good? Now that the Bucs passed on Derwin James, we need another safety.

    I hate all this political crap being news. If the NFL got these two on the field, the stories would fade away.

  3. Would it be ok for a team to deem a player “bad for business” if they committed a crime? Was accused of domestic violence? Spouted hate speech? Aligned with a socially or politically reprehensible hate group? Etc.
    I’m assuming NFL teams would be within their rights then….right?
    Why is this different?

  4. Eric Reid is talented and probably had a decent shot of getting picked up during training camp. Now, like his idiot biddu Kaepernick, have blown that chance. This whole thing is a joke

  7. I think Reid has a better case than Kaepernick. Yeah, the market for Free Agent safeties hasn’t been good this year, but he at least has talent. It’s understandable why teams wouldn’t want to sign someone who could end up as the third string QB, but Reid could definitely start somewhere.

  8. Ya, he’s really good actually. Played well when he wasn’t injured last season and is young. The safety market is kind of intriguing right now, but he has a case since he’s been asked so many questions about kneeling by teams.

  9. Players have the “right” to be locker room cancers, too, yet NFL teams have a long history of shunning those players as well once their skills don’t make up for their negative impact in a locker room. Isn’t Dez Bryant three weeks into free agency right now? Maybe he should file a collusion lawsuit.

  10. OMG stupid move Reid.
    If I were your brother, who was just drafted, I’d do/say whatever I had to distance myself from you and your stupid ideology.
    Go ahead and exhaust your earnings by paying lawyers to fight a losing collusion case.
    Guess what Eric (and Krap)…the NFL has BETTER lawyers.
    [in Ivan Drago’s voice]…you will lose.

  11. Can’t blame this on football matters, he was a top-tier safety. Kap’s case keeps getting stronger, especially after the tapes leaked were owners worried about political retribution for employing players involved

  12. Black balled…wont be the first or last time it has happened in sports…Georgetown or Harvard Law School will take him though…go fight the system the way real power brokers do and fracture the paradigm even more profoundly…leave this game to the sheep and fight another way

  13. “NFL has given players the right to protest”

    Not really no. There is no supremacy clause in the CBA. If it not written that a player has a right, then they dont have that right. If you want to act like an ass, then teams have the right as defined under actual law not to hire you.

  16. If I read Florio’s intention right he’s under the assumption that the NFL has the right to order any/all teams to hire whom they think the team(s) should. And that to me is wrong.

  17. The only thing that’s doubled is the bank accounts available to Geragos, their attorney. I’m sure he’s thrilled to be able to suck another idiot dry.

  20. You’re right Mike, the NFL has given these guys the right to protest. But they never gave them a right to a contract. Now Reid can be a martyr like his buddy Colon and be poster boys for young players that are thinking about going down the “social justice” road.

  22. silvernblacksabbath says:
    May 2, 2018 at 10:42 am
    San Fran Whiners

    These idiots don’t have a clue what collusion is.
    ———–
    Don’t associate these 2 anti Americans with the Niners or their fan base. Niners fans are embarrassed they played for us when they took a knee. We feel the same way you do about them, most of us. They are getting exactly what they deserve. I hope neither one of them plays in the NFL again.
    Don’t

  23. The NFL may have given the right to the players to protest, but that doesn’t mean a team can’t assess how that dynamic would play in their locker room or fan base. It’s akin to the typical Freedom of Speech arguments. Some believe that Freedom of Speech means you can say whatever you want without consequence; when what it means is saying what you want without fear of imprisonment from the government. So for example, the Dixie Chicks can say whatever they want without fear from reprisal from our government, but radio stations and fans can decide whether they want to support them in the wake of those words.
    Same thing here. Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid can protest and say what they want without the NFL suspending or fining them, however, a particular team can decide for themselves whether they want to risk dividing their locker room or upsetting their fan base by signing them.
    Not sure why this is so hard to grasp.

  24. So people claim that they have the right to kneel during the anthem, but nfl teams don’t have the right to reject them? I need a beer…

  25. I have a company car and I am not allowed to put any bumper stickers of any kind on the car. My freedom of speech is not being violated becaue I want my job and must abide by the rules set forth by my employer. If I don’t like it I can find another job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!