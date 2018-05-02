Fraud lawsuit against Eli Manning moves closer to trial

Getty Images

The Giants’ Organized Team Activities begin on May 21. A week before that, another type of organized activities involving the Giants will get rolling.

The lawsuit alleging that quarterback Eli Manning committed memorabilia fraud remains scheduled to head to trial on May 14.

The process commences with jury selection, which could take roughly a day. One of the biggest questions regarding the process of screening jurors could be whether Giants fans are permitted to serve on the panel.

Barring a settlement, the case will proceed to a verdict. And if the verdict results in a finding that Manning committed fraud, things could get very interesting.

As previously explained, the Personal Conduct Policy seems to encompass fraud, whether prosecuted as criminal fraud or not. There also could be a question as to whether the Giants properly disclosed the potential Personal Conduct Policy violation in a timely manner, which could trigger discipline for the team and any responsible individuals.

Even if Manning is exonerated, the evidence that comes out at trial could arguably compel an investigation by the NFL. If he’s found to have committed fraud, a failure by the NFL to investigate the matter could become awkward and glaring, inviting claims of special treatment provided to a quarterback who plays for a team that is believed to enjoy most-favored-nation status in the eyes of the league office.