Giants add quarterback Alex Tanney

Getty Images

There might have been a time when Eli Manning was feeling less than secure about his future with the Giants.

It doesn’t take a long look at their depth chart now to know how secure he is.

Journeyman backup and trick-shot artist Alex Tanney just announced on Twitter that he was joining the Giants. He was just cut by the Titans, and has also spent time with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Bills, and Colts.

He joins 2017 third-rounder Davis Webb and 2018 fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta. Tanney threw 14 passes for Tennessee in 2015, which is 14 more than Webb and Lauletta combined.

That’s good news for Manning, since there’s not even the flimsiest hint of competition for a 37-year-old who hasn’t been his best in recent years.