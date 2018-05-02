Giants sign A.J. Francis

Getty Images

Defensive tackle A.J. Francis didn’t have to wait long to find a new team and he didn’t have to leave the NFC East to do it.

The Giants announced that they have signed Francis to their 90-man roster. Francis was released by the Redskins on Monday.

Francis bounced on and off the roster in Washington last season and wound up playing in six games. He had 18 tackles in those appearances and also had two tackles in three games for Seattle and Miami during the 2015 season.

The signing comes a few days after the Giants added a pair of defensive linemen in the draft. They took B.J. Hill in the third round and RJ McIntosh in the fifth round to reshape the makeup of the line in defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s first year with the team.