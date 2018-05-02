Jerrell Freeman announces retirement

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Jerrell Freeman announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

“I will be retiring from the NFL today,” Freeman said on social media. “My health and my family are my top priorities. . . . Thank you Bears, Colts, Roughriders, and yes, even the Titans (where I only had a cup of coffee, haha). You will always be like family. It’s been a long and rewarding journey.”

The Bears released Freeman in February.

Freeman, 32, signed a three-year deal with the Bears before the 2016 season. But injuries and suspensions limited him to 13 games in two seasons.

He played only one game last season, making 10 tackles.

After the league handed him a 10-game suspension, Freeman said he was dealing with a head injury and experiencing memory loss.

Freeman made it to the NFL from Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor via the Canadian Football League. He played six NFL seasons, totaling 647 tackles for the Colts and Bears. He spent three years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before the Colts signed him in 2012.